Gov. Steve Bullock encourages everyone to Clean, Drain, Dry and stop by the mandatory watercraft inspection

MISSOULA- With the Fourth of July activities happening around the state this weekend, especially on our lakes and rivers, the "Clean - Drain - Dry" movement is more prevalent than ever.
Just this year alone there have been over 40,000 watercraft inspections throughout the state to stop aquatic invasive species like mussels from entering our waterways.
That's why Governor Steve Bullock stopped by the 24-hour watercraft inspection in Ravalli today; inspecting boats, talking to drivers, and hearing updates on the Clean, Drain, Dry movement.
Governor Bullock says Montana holds the premiere program to stop aquatic invasive species from entering the treasure state's waterways.
He also says that just one mussel can ruin places that Montanans and visitors hold so dear.
“Every boater knows and we ask them to stop at these because we need to both clean the boats, we need to drain any of the billows or any live wells, and then dry them off because one mussel whether it’s coming from somewhere else another state, could affect an entire waterway,” said Governor Bullock.
Partners like the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes want drivers to know, if they do not stop at these mandatory check points, you will be stopped by other local law enforcement.