Golden Goat Week begins in Missoula between Sentinel and Hellgate

MISSOULA -- One year ago, the Knights won Gertie the Golden Goat. Both Hellgate basketball teams won on the court, and the student section for the Knights? They dominated. So for the past 365 days, it's been the team in red and yellow that's had bragging rights.
"It was so fun. It felt like a state championship game. It felt so fun." says Isabella Adams, a senior at Hellgate.
"This means we are better than Sentinel. Plain and simple. We are rowdier, we are the loudest crowd." jokes Luke O'Leary, also a senior at Hellgate.
But you know the thing about rivalry trophies? You have to earn them. Every. single. year. So bring on year two of the Golden Goat. Because Sentinel is not going to stand for a repeat of last season.
"I just think we came in unprepared, they had more energy than us. It's not going to happen this year." says Donovan South, a Sentinel junior.
"I think they just came out and surprised us. I think we were a little under the gun, but I think this year we've really stepped it up." Aisley Allen, a senior at Sentinel, says.
The administrations at both schools are gearing their student bodies up for year two of the Golden Goat. And by gearing up, I mean upgrading in size of gym. Friday's doubleheader will be held in the largest arena in Missoula - Dahlberg Arena - where the Montana Grizzlies play.
"I think it's so exciting, because I think it brings a whole new level to the Golden Goat. It also sends a message to all of Missoula that we are here, this is a big thing, so I think it's cool." says Sarah Armstrong, a Sentinel senior.
So whether you're a Knight trying to keep Gertie in the halls of Hellgate?
Or you think she would look better in purple and yellow.
It will get decided Friday night between the two student sections.
So who wins in this one? All of us.