Recycling Works in Missoula is hosting their glass recycling drop off event Sunday
If you aren’t signed up for a glass recycling service but have bottles, jars, or containers you want recycled, Recycling Works is set up in the Imagination Brewing parking lot from noon until 6 pm Sunday.
Their red recycling trailer can hold over 5 tons of glass and is accepting glass from everyone who stops by even if you don’t live in Missoula.
"We try to provide this so everything can get recycled more efficiently and even people in rural places can recycle," Operations Manager Sarah Nesci said.
And as an added bonus anyone who donated glass today got a dollar off coupon for imagination brewing.