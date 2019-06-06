MISSOULA - Glacier Ice Rink is inviting people of all abilities to a friendly ice skating session on June 7.
The rink says they're partnering with Moving Mountains Therapy Center to provide a fun skating experience for people with mobility issues, developmental disorders or sensory processing difficulties.
For the skating session, trained volunteers will be on hand, and the rink will decrease noise and lights, and allow sleds and walkers on the ice.
The skating session is scheduled for Friday, June 7 from 5-7 PM.
Read the release in full:
Glacier Ice Rink and Moving Mountains Therapy Center will host a free public skating session for individuals who may benefit from a sensory-friendly skating experience or access to adaptive ice equipment. The rink will modify its operations to decrease noise and lights, as well as allow sleds/walkers on the ice. A calming corner will provide breaks and trained volunteers will be on-hand to assist.
WHERE: Glacier Ice Rink – 1101 South Ave West on the Missoula County Fairgrounds.
WHEN: 5 to 7 pm, Friday, June 7
MORE: This is the first skating session of its kind that Glacier Ice Rink has offered. In partnership with Moving Mountains Therapy Center, the event is designed to provide a safe, enjoyable skating experience for individuals with sensory-processing difficulties, developmental disorders or mobility issues.