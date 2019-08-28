Giving trans, non-binary, and two spirit individuals a voice

TransVisible is a coalition that started back in 2017 originally they came together to oppose a discriminatory ballot initiative but today they focus on more proactive work like leadership development and public education
“For our leadership development projects we serve the trans, non-binary, and two spirit communities,” ACLU representative for TransVisible Zuri Moreno said. “And for our public education, we serve everyone.”
Part of their public education project was a video series that highlighted Trans and non-binary individuals across the state.
“That video project was a big part of that getting the general community in Montana to see that trans gender non-binary two spirit individuals are a part of your community and we have always been here,” Moreno said
One upcoming project is their second annual 2019 leadership camp that is open to members of Montana’s trans community.
“Come and learn from anything how to start a support group to how to give a public testimony to how to share your story we have lots of cool exciting pieces of that that’s coming up,” Moreno said
Registration for this year’s leadership conference is now open.
ABC FOX Montana is honored to sponsor Pride Night at Ogren Park Friday, August 30 in a partnership with the Missoula Osprey, Minor League Baseball and TransVisible Montana.