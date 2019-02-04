MISSOULA - An iconic statue known as "Dino" has made a full recovery after high winds knocked him down outside the Noon's Sinclair gas station on East Broadway in Missoula on Sunday.
Missoulians took to social media to express their concerns after Dino got knocked over.
But rest assured concerned Dino fans, the green gas station mascot is doing well and only suffered a small scrape on his face.
Noon's Sales Manager, John Monahan, said the 45 mph winds blew Dino over.
"Our crew decided to lay him down, let him nestle in near the snow bank here and stay warm," Monahan said Monday. "He survived extinction and he survived the Hellgate Canyon winds yesterday," he added.
Dino is built to endure anything and everything. Monahan said this national trademark is made out of fiberglass and anchored to the ground for additional protection.
"If you can see right here there are cables that run through the dinosaur and then they are anchored to our posts so Dino can't go anywhere," explained Monahan.
While Dino isn't a "real" animal, Monahan is turning the mascot's fall into a message for pet owners.
"It was a great opportunity for us to make a point to take care of your animals, especially in this cold weather. If you have animals give them an opportunity to get in and stay warm," emphasized Monahan.
Monahan said he's happy so many Missoulians take pride in Dino, just as they do for their own animals, keeping them safe and healthy during the cold, winter months.
Monahan said moving forward they are not going to change Dino; even if the strong winds knock him over, he's not going anywhere.