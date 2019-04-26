Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED A WIND ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY. * WINDS...WEST 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH. * WHERE...EVARO HILL, HIGHWAY 200 THOMPSON FALLS TO PLAINS, HIGHWAY 200 TROUT CREEK TO HERON, I-90 LOOKOUT PASS TO HAUGAN, BITTERROOT VALLEY, AND MISSOULA. * WHEN...FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS WILL BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA IN SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOULA COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 1132 AM MDT, GAUGE REPORTS INDICATED 7.7 FEET. * ANTICIPATE CONTINUED MINOR STREET FLOODING AND WIDESPREAD STANDING WATER FOR RESIDENCES ALONG KEHRWALD DRIVE AND AT THE NORTH END OF TOWER STREET IN MISSOULA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&