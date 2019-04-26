MISSOULA - A local business is stepping up to help the victims of a shooting spree in March, that killed one person, and injured three others including Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer.
The Garden of Read'n may be closing, but the owners decided to give all the profits to the four victims’ families. Julie Blanchard and her son Casey Blanchard were both shot in the incident. Casey was transported to a rehabilitation unit last week. Shelley Hays died as a result of the shooting. Trooper Wade Palmer is still receiving treatment in Salt Lake City.
The religious goods store had hoped to raise six figures of donations, to divided evenly among the four victims and their families.
Last month, Garden of Read'n Owner Michael Burks said they had collected about $32,000.
Burks explained he and his wife are paying out of pocket for the stores' rent, utilities, and payroll so literally every penny spent in the store would go directly to the victims.
Burks said it’s been emotional for the entire community, including himself.
"My wife and I sat down and you know just imagined what it would be like to have my daughter, my three grandkids having to deal with that. So we just wanted to figure out something we could do with the families because the emotional is impossible and financials. So we just considered the store was open for one reason only so it might as well close for it," emphasized Burks.
In a Facebook post Friday, the store posted photos of the checks. Each family will receive more than $15,000.