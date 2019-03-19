MISSOULA - A local business is stepping up to help out the victims of last week shooting, that killed one person, and has left others in critical condition, leaving the community mourning.
The Garden of Read'n may be closing, but the owners decided to give all the profits to the four victims’ families.
The religious goods store is hoping to raise six figures of donations, which will be divided evenly among the four families.
Garden of Read'n Owner Michael Burks, said they have collected about $32,000 so far, but he said sales keep increasing, and people are even stopping by to give donations for the victims.
Burks explained he and his wife are paying out of pocket for the stores' rent, utilities, and payroll so literally every penny spent in this store goes directly to the victims.
Burks said it’s been emotional for the entire community, including himself.
"My wife and I sat down and you know just imagined what it would be like to have my daughter, my three grandkids having to deal with that. So we just wanted to figure out something we could do with the families because the emotional is impossible and financials. So we just considered the store was open for one reason only so it might as well close for it," emphasized Burks.
Burks is hoping these donations give the families some financial support throughout this tragic time.
Burks said things are going really fast at the goods store, so he's expecting the store to close by the end of this month.
If you want to donate or purchase something at the Garden of Read’n, be sure to get there in the next week or so.