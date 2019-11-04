HAMILTON - Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) game wardens are seeking information after two mule deer bucks were found shot and left on private property, east of Hamilton.
According to a press release from FWP, the deer were abandoned off Charley's Gulch Road near a gated boundary of US Forest Service Land.
Wardens say a small portion of meat was taken from one deer.
Anyone who has information about the incident or was in the area in the last few days is asked to call Warden Singleterry at 406-240-0764.
Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668).
Those who provide information leading to a conviction are eligible for a reward up to $1,000.