MISSOULA - Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks (FWP) officials are asking for the public's help to track down the person(s) who vandalized a fishing access site east of Missoula.
According to a press release from FWP, a warden found the outhouse was damaged at the Beavertail Pond Fishing Access site. FWP says a fire was set on the exterior of the outhouse and window was broken out.
The vandalism is belived to have occurred between January 31 and February 3.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact FWP Warden Brad Balis at (406) 210-9049 or 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to a conviction.