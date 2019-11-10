A dead deer found by Willow Creek Road is raising some concerns.
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks says a 4x4 buck was shot and then dumped letting all the meat go to waste. Game warden, Justin Singletterry is now looking for any tips on who dumped the deer.
FWP said the deer was found about a quarter mile past the Willow Creek Road and Willow Creek Trailhead Road on November 7th and Singletterry said the deer could have been there for multiple days.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call FWP warden Singleterry at 406-240-0764 or 1-800-847-6668
Callers can remain anonymous and there is a $1,000 reward for any information that lead to a conviction.