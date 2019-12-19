Funding is granted to Missoula Housing Authority in an effort to end U.S. veteran and at-risk youth homelessness in Missoula.
For the U.S. veterans, the Missoula Housing Authority was awarded $213,744 in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Veterans Affairs Supporting Housing Program (HUD-VASH). The funding will provide 32 housing vouchers to veterans without homes in the area.
Jim McGrath the Director of HUD Programs at the Missoula Housing Authority, which works to provide low and middle-income families affordable housing solutions, said there are more than 60 homeless veterans in the area.
With these vouchers, veterans can take them to any landlord in the area. The veteran will pay about 30 percent of their income towards rent, and the rest of their rent will be paid by the voucher. If the veteran has no income, then the voucher will pay for all of the rent.
McGrath said the grant will help us get one step closer to ending veteran homelessness in the area.
"Missoula is poised to become a community where we have ended homelessness for veterans. This is a key, final resource in a sense to hopefully push us over the line in that goal," McGrath said.
McGrath added the funding is on-going permanent vouchers, meaning the $213,744 will be granted again each fiscal year.
In addition to the grant funding to help end veteran homelessness in the area from HUD, the Missoula Housing Authority was also granted another set of up to 25 vouchers for homeless young adults who age out of the foster care system. The money comes from the HUD's Foster Youth for Independence Initiative, and works in coordination with the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.
McGrath added for the first time in two decades, the Missoula Housing Authority was also awarded 20 new section eight vouchers that will help pay rent for families with disabled members. The section eight voucher program is the federal government’s program for assisting very low-income families, the elderly and disabled get housing in the private market.
The vouchers, called "mainstream," are worth a total of $136,572. The families eligible pay a total of 30 percent of their income towards their rent. The vouchers will then cover the rest of their rent and utilities.