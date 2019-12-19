Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... MULTIPLE THREATS OF FREEZING RAIN/LIGHT SNOW POSSIBLE. INTERMITTENT LIGHT FREEZING RAIN IS EXPECTED INTO THE EARLY MORNING HOURS ON FRIDAY AS TEMPERATURE HOVER FROM 29 TO 33 DEGREES. ONLY A LIGHT GLAZE OF ICE IS ANTICIPATED. THERE IS ALSO A POTENTIAL FOR VERY LIGHT SNOW AT TIMES MIXED WITH THE RAIN BUT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL BE MINIMAL. TEMPERATURES MAY WARM ENOUGH (UP TO 34 TO 36 DEGREES) BY EARLY FRIDAY MORNING TO OFFICIALLY NOT BE FREEZING RAIN BUT COOL SUBSURFACE TEMPERATURES COULD STILL LEAD TO ADDITIONAL LIGHT ICE FORMATION.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...FREEZING RAIN. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM MST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT DUE TO SNOW AND ICE COVERED ROADWAYS. SIDEWALKS COULD BE VERY SLIPPERY FRIDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE HAS REQUESTED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR PHILIP ARTHUR PIETZ. PHILIP IS A WHITE MALE, 5-FOOT 10-INCHES TALL, 120 POUNDS. HE WAS LAST SEEN DECEMBER 2ND IN THE WALMART/BURGER KING PARKING LOT IN HELENA, MONTANA WEARING A BLUE JACKET WITH A FUR HOOD. PHILIP IS A TRANSIENT AND RESIDES IN HIS TRUCK. HIS TRUCK WAS FOUND CRASHED NEAR A RANCH NORTH OF HELENA. HE IS CONSIDERED ENDANGERED. PLEASE CALL LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 4 0 6, 4 4 7, 3 2 3 3, OR 9 1 1, WITH ANY INFORMATION.