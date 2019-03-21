MISSOULA – Friends say the man driving a semi on I-90 Wednesday afternoon was just five miles from home when his rig collided with an oncoming car.
A GoFundMe is set up for the semi driver, Brian Leischner.
The fundraiser says Leischner is an induced coma at St. Patrick Hospital following back surgery.
The afternoon of the wreck, Leischner was ending his usual daily shift and returning to Western Transport when the accident occurred, friends say. He was carrying a load of wood chips, which set on fire in the collision.
The fundraiser seeks $40,000, and proceeds will be withdrawn by Leischner’s wife, Sherri.
The Montana Highway Patrol says a wrong-way driver was headed up I-90 and collided with Leischner’s semi. The other driver, identified as Martin Elison, died in the wreck.