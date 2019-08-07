MISSOULA - A fundraiser aims to help the family of Drew Hossle as they grieve.
Hossle went missing last week and was found dead in Mineral County.
A GoFundMe page says Hossle was a loving, sensitive man who will be greatly missed by his family, wife and friends. Friends are aiming to raise $8,000 to help pay for his remaining medical bills and end-of-life wishes.
"It is unfathomable that this man, once so full of life and light, is no longer with us. There will be no more shared laughs, no more standing shoulder to shoulder with Drew to advocate for our community’s most vulnerable members, no more of the music and jokes and silliness that were trademarks of this beautiful human being."
