Because of the recent drop in temperatures, some schools across Western Montana are choosing to move students from the playground into the gym for recess.
Frenchtown School Officials today explained their procedure for deciding whether or not students will stay inside for the cold winter months for recess.
Frenchtown Elementary School students are most often seen playing outside during recess in the winter.
Frenchtown has only had two indoor recess days this winter.
Assistant Principal, Ashley Parks, said they try to get their students some fresh air as much as possible even during the winter months.
And they're outside she said to simply expend some energy to better concentrate on their afternoon studies.
"We recognize that recess is very important for kids for their ability to learn. We only keep them inside when it's a safety concern," explained Parks.
She emphasizes they will only let the kids outside if the conditions are safe.
And one of her first jobs every morning is to check The Weather Channel phone application.
"You just scroll down here to where it says "feels like" and today it says its feels like 12 so were going to be sending out kids outside to enjoy the weather. If it feels like zero or any negative number, we keep them inside," emphasized Parks.
If the kids are kept inside, Parks said Frenchtown educators still try to keep them active whether its playing in the gymnasium or doing a dance program in their classrooms.
Other times, the kids will relax by watching a movie in the band room.
"Kids need brain breaks. They need activity, they need to get outside and stretch their legs. Additionally, just from a health standpoint getting outside and getting some fresh air is always good getting away from all the germs that roll around in a school," said Parks.
Getting fresh air is always good, so they advise families to send their children with proper snow gear.
Parks said if some families can't afford to buy snow gear, the school provides them with the proper clothing to safely play outside.
But as usual, the kids’ safety is always a priority when making their decision about recess.
Frenchtown school officials also said they give students the option to stay inside if they feel it's too cold outside.