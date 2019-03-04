FRENCHTOWN - Sheriff's deputies assisted on Monday morning when two school buses broke down in the subzero windchill.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says two Frenchtown buses broke down on Monday morning with full loads of students inside.
Deputies helped get the students loaded onto new buses and safely get to school. Deputies say the temperature in Frenchtown was in the "negative teens."
A wide swath of Montana is experiencing weather experts call an arctic blast. The U.S. National Weather Service reports that the temperature on Monday morning came in at -4 for Missoula, and as cold as -33 in Placid Lake and -28 in Butte.