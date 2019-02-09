Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... MULTIPLE THREATS OF SNOW AND WIND. LIGHT SNOW WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE EARLY EVENING. AN ARCTIC COLD FRONT WILL BRING AN INCREASE OF EASTERLY WINDS AROUND 900 PM WITH SUSTAINED WINDS OF 20 TO 25 MPH. WINDS WILL PEAK BETWEEN 1100 PM AND 100 AM WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH BEING POSSIBLE. GUSTY EASTERLY WINDS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH SATURDAY. SNOW AND BLOWING AND DRIFTING OF SNOW WILL CREATE PERIODS OF SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED VISIBILITY. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND 2 INCHES ARE EXPECTED.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...SNOW...BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH TODAY. MORE SNOW IS EXPECTED TONIGHT AND SUNDAY WITH UP TO 2 INCHES IN THE MISSOULA VALLEY AND UP TO 4 INCHES IN THE SOUTHERN BITTERROOT VALLEY. WINDS GUSTING TO 30 TO 40 MPH IN MISSOULA VALLEY BUT TO 50 MPH NEAR HELLGATE CANYON TODAY THEN GUSTING TO 40 MPH BY TONIGHT. * WHERE...MISSOULA AND BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 PM MST SUNDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&