FRENCHTOWN - The Frenchtown High School shooting threat case has been referred to Missoula Youth Court, authorities said Friday afternoon.
The sheriff's office says a conversation about shootings overheard on a bus led to Frenchtown Schools closing Friday.
Officials have not yet if multiple students are involved in the threat, or how many were referred to Youth Court.
A release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office says that on Thursday, Jan. 17, students on a school bus told their parents that they'd overheard a conversation about a "possible school shooting event." The students' parents called school officials, who notified deputies.
The sheriff's department says it's investigating the incident based on the "context and content of that conversation."
Superintendent Randy Cline issued the following statement:
"After the District was made aware of a verbal threat last night, school officials determined it would be best to cancel school on Friday and give the District and law enforcement time to fully investigate the threat before bringing students back to school. School officials conducted a threat assessment today and are working with law enforcement to address the safety and welfare of our students and staff. No weapons were on school property, and there was no imminent threat to student or staff safety. The District is fully cooperating with law enforcement and they will handle any legal consequences of the threat.
The District will not comment on individual student discipline, but all threats are taken seriously and we take the steps necessary to keep students and staff safe. School will resume on Tuesday, January 22 with an additional law enforcement presence, and counselors will be available to assist students as necessary. We are thankful for the continued support of our parents and the Frenchtown community, as well as the collaboration with law enforcement."
Frenchtown Schools are slated to resume on Tuesday, Jan. 22, after the Martin Luther King Jr Day.