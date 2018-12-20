MISSOULA - The Frenchtown Rural Fire Department says the firefighter hurt while responding to semi wrecks on I-90 is expected to recover.
Frenchtown fire officials say firefighter/EMT Kyle Rauch incurred a broken leg on Wednesday morning when he slipped on black ice and fell off a bridge.
Two truck drivers died in the series of incidents and a third was airlifted to a hospital with injuries. In total, five semis wrecked separately on a slick section of I-90 between Superior and Tarkio in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Authorities also released the names of the two truck drivers who died that morning.