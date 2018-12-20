Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... MULTIPLE THREATS OF SNOW/FREEZING RAIN. LIGHT FREEZING RAIN IS POSSIBLE BETWEEN 9PM AND 11PM BEFORE CHANGING TO SNOW. ONE HALF INCH TO ONE INCH OF SNOW IS EXPECTED WITH SNOW SHOWERS OVERNIGHT.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW AND MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. PERIODS OF FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET WILL DEVELOP IN THE NORTHERN BITTERROOT VALLEY AND MISSOULA VALLEY BETWEEN 9 PM AND 11 PM, BEFORE CHANGING TO SNOW OVERNIGHT. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES EXPECTED. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT DUE TO ICY ROADWAYS AND BANDED SNOW SHOWERS FRIDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&