Frenchtown Rural Fire District is offering free debris removal for Frenchtown residents

FRENCHTOWN - Frenchtown Rural Fire district is hoping to lend a helping hand to its residents after this last weekend's storms.
Late Monday night the fire district posted to their Facebook page that they wanted to help chip and haul away branches or small trees that may be littering residents land.
The Frenchtown Rural Fire District's Wildfire Risk Reduction Crew is able to remove excess debris, but only for a short amount of time due to crew availability.
All the fire district is asking residents to do, is to gather your storm debris, smaller than 8 inches long, and place it in your driveway with the larger end facing the road for pick up, by doing this, it's making for a safer fire season for everyone.
"If homeowners can line those up along their driveway we can come thru and chip those and remove them from their property and remove that fuel before the end of this fire season and future fire seasons,” firefighter of Frenchtown Rural, Taylor Blakely said.
To have your debris picked up by Frenchtown Rural crews, just call the Frenchtown Rural Fire District at 406- 626-5791.