Frenchtown School District received high honors for its work in helping students achieve in the classroom.
The district received an award for an increasing number of student's taking advanced placement courses, while maintaining the percentage of students passing AP exams.
Staff at Frenchtown High School are excited about receiving this honor.
Frenchtown is one of only two districts in the state to be recognized for its success in AP courses.
But the reason they're happy is because it shows they're doing their job in helping students achieve success.
Frenchtown School District offers nine AP courses, covering everything from calculus and chemistry, to art and literature.
High School Principal, Jake Haynes, said the goal for advanced placement courses is challenging students for the future, a challenge that'd be much harder to overcome without the right team.
"Definitely the teachers. The teachers are dedicated to helping the students find success in the classroom," emphasized Haynes.
One of those teachers is Mandi Klimpel, who goes above and beyond to challenge her students in order for long-term success.
Klimpel said students can earn college credits through AP courses, making a four-year degree more attainable with a cheaper price tag.
"A lot of these students can go in with up to 20 credits or more. So they can kind of go in as a sophomore and they are saving themselves so much money," said Klimpel.
AP courses are smaller, giving teachers and students more opportunities for in-depth discussions and critical thinking.
"We like to keep them smaller, so we have more one-on-one time with them our students, but also you can really challenge the students because they are very self-motivated," explained Klimpel.
Even with self-motivated students, they aren't alone on the road to success.
"It just doesn't mean our AP teachers are doing a good job, it means that teachers across the district are making those efforts to prepare our students for those AP classes," emphasized Haynes.
Haynes said the school district is looking to add more AP courses to its curriculum in Frenchtown’s efforts to help students succeed in the classroom.