FRENCHTOWN- December 19 is a day Kyle Rauch will never forget. Early that morning he was one of several emergency workers who responded to a series of semi crashes west of Tarkio, that left two men dead.
Upon arriving to the scene Rauch slipped on black ice and fell 37 feet from a bridge.
His own team from Frenchtown Rural Fire District used ropes to pull him up the steep embankment. Rauch suffered a broken femur and broken wrist. .
Despite the setback, Rauch isn't letting the situation keep him down for long.
"Taking some time away makes you realize at how grateful you are for everything,” Rauch said Thursday. “It really doesn’t stop me from coming back, I mean. I want to heal, I want to get up faster, I want to come back as fast as I can.”
After an extensive four-hour surgery on his femur, Rauch has a 9-12 month road to recovery starting with physical therapy in Missoula.
With the support of his family and Frenchtown firefighters, Rauch said he can't wait to get back out and serve the community.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with his recovery. If you want to donate you can find that link here.