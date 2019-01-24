MISSOULA- On December 19th, Rauch responded to a series of semi crashes west of Tarkio, which resulted in the deaths of two men.
One died in the crash- while another man died after jumping over a bridge to avoid oncoming traffic.
Upon arriving to the scene—Rauch slipped on black ice and fell 37 feet before rolling into an embankment.
Rescued by his own fire crew, Rauch suffered a broken femur, as well as broken wrist.
Despite the setback, Rauch isn't letting the situation hold him down for long.
"Taking some time away makes you realize at how grateful you are for everything, also with that it really doesn’t stop me from coming back, I mean. i want to heal, I want to get up faster, I want to come back as fast as I can,” said Rauch.
After an extensive four-hour surgery on his femur, Rauch has a 9-to-12 month road to recovery starting with physical therapy right here in Missoula.
With the support of his family and the Frenchtown firefighters, Rauch says he can't wait to get back out and serve the community.
A go-fund-me has been set up to help him with his recovery. If you want to donate you can find that link here.