A Montana program aims to help kids in juvenile detention experience success, and it all starts by picking up a pencil.
The Free Verse Writing Project is a program that gives kids in juvenile detention a chance to express themselves while learning coping skills. The program’s teachers bring music, art or poetry to their classes at juvenile halls. They host a Q&A-based discussion with the kids, give them a writing prompt and let them write or draw their response.
The kids’ work is published in The Beat Within, a national journal of art and writing by kids in juvenile detention. Free Verse executive director Claire Compton says society labels the kids she works with as criminals or bad students, but the program gives hard-to-reach kids a chance to shine.
“Even the kids that are…seem to be checked out the entire class, sometimes they’ll just create amazing pieces at the end of the lesson,” Compton said.
Free Verse has a presence in four Montana cities: Missoula, Billings, Poplar and Miles City. Compton says the program is well known among kids in juvenile detention, and they ask to be part of the program.
The Free Verse Writing Project team will hold a fundraiser at Imagine Nation Brewing at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 29. Compton and other teachers from the organization will present art and poems written by their students.