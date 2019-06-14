Free summer lunches provided for kids throughout Missoula, Frenchtown, and Lolo

MISSOULA- Students across the state are officially on summer break, but some schools will be keeping their doors open for students, and kids under 18.
Friday, the Lolo School hosted a free lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with sandwiches, fruit, and drinks for kids wanting to stop in.
The Missoula Food Bank is a proud partner of these free lunches throughout the area, and workers say now that school is out, it's important that kids still have access to free food.
"Our whole program is very important to the community, there's a lot of children that are in need of meals that without our service might not be getting the nutrition they need throughout summer,” said Gina Wiezel, a summer associate for the Missoula Food Bank.
Children do not have to be supervised by parents to grab lunch, but if parents do attend, volunteers say they are able to have free lunch as well.
Lolo School is not the only school participating in this, for a list of other lunch locations and times click here.