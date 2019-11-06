Free dental work for veterans in Missoula

Some dentists in Missoula want to honor the service of veterans by offering free teeth cleanings and teeth extractions.
Dr. Susan Tiede a dentist from the Missoula Pediatric Dentistry and Dr. Grant Wiswell a facial surgeon from Missoula Oral surgery are offering free dental work for all veterans from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The offices are right next to each other in the Larchmont building at 3020 S Reserve St in Missoula.
This is the third year in a row the offices are providing free dental work.
Dr. Grant Wiswell who owns Missoula Oral surgery said it's the least they could do to honor veterans.
"The sacrifice and the effort that they've made on our behalf, this is just a small way for us to say thank you," Wiswell said.
Wiswell added the goal is to have veterans leave their offices with clean mouths. If more work is needed, their offices will connect them to free or low-cost resources.