A Missoula non-profit was given a hefty grant for its efforts to reduce scrap metal and transform it into bicycles.
The Missoula Women's Giving Circle presented a giant check for $10,000 to local bike shop, Free Cycles.
The Non-profit was chosen as the recipient for their continued effort to reduce traffic congestion and raising environmental awareness.
Since 1996 more than 19-thousands bikes have been built for free through Free Cycles' "Build-a-Bike" program. This has diverted more than 900 tons of scrap material into transportation or art.
Director, Emily Jensen said as a donation and volunteer-based non-profit, this grant will help them grow their programs.
"We can take our Build-a-Bike program, which is super popular, to a whole other level by hiring a program manager. $10,000 goes a long way," Jesnen said.
This is the second grant given by the Missoula Women's Giving Circle since the group formed in 2018.