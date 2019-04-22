MISSOULA - A woman arrested last year for using methamphetamine in a YMCA daycare received a suspended sentence on Monday.
On Monday, Autumn Heinz was sentenced to 20 years under state supervision and nearly $462,000 in restitution.
The judge suspended all but 32 days in jail, which Heinz has already served.
Heinz pleaded guilty to charges of possession and criminal mischief related to last year's incident. She was arrested in April 2018 at the YMCA on suspicion of using methamphetamine while working at the daycare.
Investigators say Heinz worked at the daycare for three years and cared for infants while using meth in the building. The children at the daycare were tested for meth exposure, and all came up clean, except for Heinz's own child, prosecutors say.
Prosecutors asked that Heinz be sentenced to 15 years, with 10 suspended, and pay more than $400,000 in restitution.
Heinz's attorney argued that she's now sober and ready to get her life back on track, and will need to work to pay restitution toward the daycare.
Heinz read a statement, and said tearfully that she apologized and didn't expect forgiveness.
"I gave up everything for my addiction and became the worst possible version of myself," she said. "This is the only chance I have to get my life back."
Story updated 4 PM with correct details on sentencing.