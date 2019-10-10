As the trade war with China continues with no end in sight, the Baucus Institute hosted a conversation Thursday breaking down the complex foreign relations.
During the conversation they pointed out the main difference between the United States and China is how integrated the Chinese government is in everyday life.
The room was full Thursday as people were eager to hear from the former US Ambassador to China Max Baucus. He was joined on stage by experienced diplomat Michael Punke and ABC correspondent Gloria Riviera.
Baucus explained how relations with china have changed over time.
"There was an assumption that if we just keep working with the Chinese on all sorts of levels they will be more like us and that was a wrong assumption,” Baucus said.
But Baucus says it was actually the opposite. The more China worked with the US the more they disliked the idea of democracy.
On stage Baucus relayed a conversation he had with a Chinese foreign policy official
"He said to me ‘our system is just so superior to yours,’ I asked what do you mean?, ‘well look at how far we have come in just 50 years if we were a democracy we would be way back there," Baucus quoted.
In fact Punke says the tension with China has been going on for quite some time.
“In the late 80’s and early 90’s we made the wrong calculation on how china was going to change," Punke said.
As they grew, China opted for a stronger government presence.
"They placed party people in all organizations not just the state owned enterprises, private companies, in educational systems, in the media," Baucus said.
This has all been leading up to the current trade war we have with china, a war with no end in sight.
"Comparably Trump has been strong with china but I don’t think it will amount to much,” Baucus said.
Both Baucus and Punke agreed, even if we are able to quickly resolve this trade war the conflict with China is far from over.