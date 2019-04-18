MISSOULA- After three months of deliberation the Missoula County Public School Board of Trustees narrowed their final three candidates down to one, Dr. Robert Watson.
After a long day of interviewing three candidates, Robert Watson, Jan Haven, and David Baugh, selected Watson, Thursday.
Watson currently serves at the superintendent for the Bozeman School District. He previously worked in Missoula as Sentinel High School's principal. Board members said his tie to Montana as well as strong leadership skills made him a trustworthy selection.
"Much of a leaders ability to lead comes down to relationships and trust, and I felt that Rob Watson's comments and the way that he presented himself made it very evident that he was the person who could be trusted,” said Trustee, Jennifer Newbold.
Upon voting on the motion to make Dr. Watson the superintendent, the room was filled with a loud applause.
Pending contract negotiations, Dr. Watson take over as MCPS Superintendent, July 1.