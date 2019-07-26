MISSOULA - A former drummer of a popular local band is jailed again on charges of domestic violence, this time including felony strangulation.
The Missoula County jail roster says Felipe Agustin Torres, 43, was booked on Thursday, July 25. His charges include felony strangulation of a partner or family member, and two misdemeanors for partner assault and violation of a protective order.
Torres was already slated for a court hearing related to a previous allegation of domestic violence. He was arrested in January after threatening his girlfriend and trying to drag her out of a car, according to Missoula Municipal Court records obtained by ABC FOX Montana.
Torres served as drummer and general manager for the Cold Hard Cash Show, a popular Johnny Cash tribute act that appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman and toured nationwide.
The lead singer of the band defended Torres on Facebook, saying the accusations were untrue, before later announcing that the band was splitting up.
An anonymous post circulating on social media [click for document] says Torres has a violent past history and many of his victims fear that he might kill them.