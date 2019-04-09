MISSOULA - Weather and county emergency officials are keeping a close eye on the Clark Fork after last year's historic flooding, although they say this week's rain shouldn't push levels too high just yet.
With rain and snow coming our way, weather and county officials say that the Clark Fork River will rise between two to four feet, but that our temperatures will keep conditions stable.
"Over the next 7-10 days it's going to stay cool and unsettled but with the cooler temperatures we are expecting the runoff to actually decrease because we will have less snow melt,” said Meteorologist for the National Weather Service, Travis Booth.
County staff say they found that the Orchard Homes neighborhood flooded at lower levels last year than expected. In a move to remain cautious after the 2018 flooding, the emergency flood stage designation this year is lowered from 10 feet to 7.5 feet.
Officials say although they aren't currently concerned about flooding, the public should still remain aware.
"7.5 feet is a gauge height that is reached on average about every other year as a normal flow, and that is something we want people to be aware of,” said Adriane Beck, Director of Missoula County Emergency Management.
She says the county is ready to declare an emergency disaster if need be.
"While we have a relatively average snow pack, we still could have flooding impact, it will all depend on how quickly the snow melts, how warm it gets, how long it stays warm, and if we get any kind of rain events,” Beck added.
The County will be holding an informational flooding meeting Wednesday, April 24 at 6 p.m. for Orchard Home residents.