A major road in Florence remains partially closed after strong creek waters washed out the ground beneath it.
Florence-Carlton school buses and parents will have to take alternate routes while crews work to patch up the sinkhole. Traffic is being rerouted to the newer U.S. 93 highway.
Over the weekend the water levels in Tie Chute Creek, which runs along Old U.S. 93, swelled with a combination of melting snow from the mountains and rain fall.
According to Ravalli County road crews, there was an old culvert under the road. Strong stream waters started flowing beneath the culvert, creating a tunnel at collapsed, and with it a portion of Old U.S. 93.
Crews closed access to about 500 feet of Old U.S. 93, between Tie Chute Lane and Edens lane, because of the size of the sinkhole.
"The hole last night was about 18 feet across the road and about eight feet deep," Ravalli County Equipment Operator Kris Anderson said.
Anderson adds Monday morning crews had to make the sinkhole bigger to make sure the entire collapsed portion of Old U.S. 93 is safe for travel.
Anderson says his crews are working to get the sinkhole patched up by Tuesday evening.