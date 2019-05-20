Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD WARNING FOR... CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA IN... SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOULA COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AS OF SUNDAY MORNING, THE RIVER LEVEL HAS FALLEN TO 8.8 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 7.5 FT. * AT 7.5 FEET, THE RIVER FLOODS LOW LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER. FLOOD WATERS BEGIN TO FLOOD STREETS IN THE ORCHARD HOMES AREA, SPECIFICALLY THE NORTH END OF TOWER STREET INCLUDING KEHRWALD DRIVE. * RIVER LEVELS WILL CONTINUE TO FALL AND ARE EXPECTED TO DROP BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY MID WEEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT ENTER OR CROSS FLOWING WATER OR WATER OF UNKNOWN DEPTH. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&