FLORENCE - Florence-Carlton Schools evacuated a building and relocated kindergarten classes on Monday while engineers evaluate a roof for potential of collapse under heavy snowfall.
The school says they are "erring on the side of caution" by evacuating the primary school building. Superintendent Edward "Bud" Scully said there's approximately 30-35 pounds of snow per square foot on the roof. School officials said engineers estimated more than 500,000 pounds of snow in total on the roof.
Crews are working to clear the roof of snow Monday.
If parents want to pick up K2 students, they should come to the high school office and present identification.
In late February, the Bitterroot Valley was hit with record snowfall, with some areas seeing more than 25 inches in a day.