FLORENCE - A 13-year-old boy was arrested Monday morning for posting a threat to Florence-Carlton Schools on social media.
Florence went under lockdown on Monday morning after discovery of the threat. Ravalli Sheriff Steve Holton says deputies found the boy who made the threat and arrested him. He'll be charged with felony intimidation.
The sheriff's office says it's also investigating a separate incident at Lone Rock School after a "threatening note" was found in a locker.
Parents should call the school offices for more information on lockdowns and security.
From the sheriff's press release:
Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton said law enforcement is investigating two separate incidents at Ravalli County Schools today. The Florence School District went into a modified lock down status this morning after two students reported threatening material posted on social media by a juvenile male over the weekend. The suspect male was not in school today, and the information was immediately investigated by the School Resource Officer. The 13-year-old male was taken into custody at his Florence area home by Sheriff's Deputies and charged with Intimidation, a felony. The lockdown was lifted as soon as the juvenile was in custody and there are no other suspects in that incident.
In another incident, a threatening note was found in a locker at the Lone Rock School. Sheriff's Deputies are at the school now investigating those circumstances and more information will be released as the investigation continues.
Extra law enforcement is on both campuses. Parents and guardians should call the school offices for more information on the status of the lockdowns.
Sheriff Holton credited the quick reporting by students and response by Deputies for making sure both schools were safe. The Sheriff's Office has a zero tolerance policy towards threats of school violence and is actively investigating both cases for criminal charges. Sheriff Holton asks that everyone report potentially threatening situations to the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office at 406-363-3033.