Flood waters have started to creep onto the Lolo Trail Ranch off of Highway 12, so Ranch Director, Dave Rodiek, said they've already had to start keeping a close eye on their homes and livestock.
"Every creek has flooded so far, up behind some of the houses so we've had to sandbag. As you saw on the way in down the main road, both sides of the main road. It's looking like the main creek may eventually flood," explained Rodiek.
Water has been running down the property right near one of the homes.
Rodiek is hoping these sandbags will prevent water from getting inside, but it's just too early to tell.
"There’s a lot of snow. We still have a lot of ice on the property that has still yet to melt, so yes we're concerned," emphasized Rodiek.
They installed a water pump because they needed help with draining since water levels were getting high, so they are draining this water into the pond to help control it.
Rodiek said they have 600 cattle on the property, but they have not been impacted yet.
"They are on the other side of the street that's a little higher over there, so it's not as bad over there," said Rodiek.
There are horses that are closer to the higher water levels, so it will take a lot of maintenance and watchful eyes to keep everything under control as this is just the beginning of flood season.