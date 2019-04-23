MISSOULA - The National Weather Service expects the Clark Fork to rise several inches and flood some streets on Wednesday.
Missoula Flood Support is a great resource for neighbors affected by the flooding.
From the NWS:
At 1145 AM MDT Tuesday, river gage reports hovered just below flood stage. However, recent river forecasts suggest that the Clark Fork River gage above Missoula will gradually rise several inches over flood stage beginning midday Wednesday. * Anticipate minor street flooding and widespread standing water for residences along Kehrwald Drive and at the north end of Tower Street in Missoula beginning midday Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Spring 2018 was a historic flooding year, and weather forecasters say this year is shaping up to see high rivers as well.
The designated flood threshold for the Clark Fork was lowered this year from 10 feet to 7 feet, after reports from residents that 7-foot-high-waters can threaten their property.