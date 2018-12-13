Outrage over irony, after a real-life Grinch steals a beloved Grinch costume in Kalispell.
First community's Grinch costume was stolen last week, after making its debut at the Kalispell Christmas parade and a photo event.
Photographer, Tiffany Floden, said the costume went missing after it was left at Fairbridge Inn and Suites, where kids could take pictures with the Grinch.
Despite the setback, Floden said the Flathead Valley is moving forward to save "Grinchmas".
"It’s brought families together, it's brought the community together, and everybody’s helping us look for it. It's incredible how it kind of just changed everything. It's almost like the book came to life," emphasized Floden.
The valley came to life alright, setting up a GoFundMe to make a new costume, which costs almost $900.
Later this month, an event will be held for the unveiling of the new Grinch suit.
That takes place on the December 22nd and 23rd at the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Kalispell.