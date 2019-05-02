MISSOULA - Several businesses in Missoula opened their doors even before electricity was widely available and back when people used horses for transportation.
May is historic preservation month, and five businesses received the Heritage Business Award for operating for more than century in Missoula.
Caras Nursery opened in 1896, Missoula Textile Services and Union Club Bar and Grill opened in 1908, Missoula's Office City opened in 1916 and Bob Ward's Sports and Outdoors opened in 1917.
The Missoula Historic Preservation Commission presented the awards on Thursday at Caras Nursery at 5:30 p.m.
Bill Caras, who runs the nursery, said he's honored to get the award.
"When you get some recognition for something you've accomplished it feels great. It wasn't something I was thinking about before, but now that it's happening we're really excited. I'm excited for the other businesses," Caras said.
The event featured keynote speaker Amy Webb a heritage tourism specialist and Senior Field Director for the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
Attendees enjoyed live music by the Woodhogs and dinner from the Cruz Taco Truck.
