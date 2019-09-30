Firefighters urge people to use caution when using heating devices during cold snap

MISSOULA - In wake of the historic winter storm that swept through Montana, firefighters are urging people to use caution before they turn on their heating devices.
Heating equipment and appliances are some of the leading causes of house fires in the United States, and fire fighters say that they should never be left unattended. Firefighters are also urging people to check that their smoke detectors are up to date and fully functional.
"A lot of people what they do with smoke detectors that are near kitchens or smoke alarms that are near kitchens, they get tired of them setting off when they're cooking their bacon and they remove them or they remove the battery, but just realize when you're removing that smoke detector you could be endangering your families lives," said Jamie Porter, Missoula fire inspector.
Recently in Missoula, a small house fire was started by a dishwasher that was turned on before the family went to sleep. The family woke up to smoke in their home but they were able to get out safely without any injuries.
"If you use any of your appliances whether that be your dish washer, your washing machine, your dryer, and then you go to bed, you are not alert to what it could be doing and appliance fires happen," said Porter.
Fire officials also want to remind people that curtains, blankets, furniture and toys are moved away from any heaters that you may start turning on. Also ensuring that your heating equipment is properly cleaned and up to date can save damage to your home.