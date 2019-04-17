LOLO - Fire crews responded to a wind-fueled fire that rapidly burned 27 acres on Wednesday afternoon.
Missoula Rural firefighters responded to 15735 Manor Boulevard, south of Lolo, around 1:30.
They say an intentional burn fanned out of control in high winds.
Livestock were on the pasture at the time but none were reported injured. Firefighters worked to protect nearby homes from any damage.
From the MRFD press release:
This afternoon, at approximately 1:37 pm, Missoula Rural Firefighters were summoned to a possible wildland fire just south of Lolo. The fire was said to be growing quite large quickly with breezy conditions. The caller reported the fires location to be at approximately the 81-mile marker of Highway 93 South just south of Lolo. MRFD responded to the call with a Battalion Chief, 3-wildland engines, and two water tenders. Additionally, MRFD’s Battalion Chief requested mutual aid from Florence Fire, Missoula City Fire and the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) as several structures were threatened. All three departments sent additional resources to assist MRFD.
First arriving units reported several acres ablaze with the fire spreading in windy conditions. An initial attack on the fire was made while trying to protect structures that were threatened. The fire turned out to be approximately 27.6 acres in size. Firefighters were able to make significant progress because of the quick response on the fire and no damage to any structures occurred and no one was injured.
The fire was determined to have been caused by a gentleman burning a fence line to clear it from dead grasses/weeds and the wind caught the fire and carried it out of control.
Frenchtown Fire and Missoula City Fire assisted MRFD in covering their response areas while units were busy on the wildland incident. We appreciate everyone’s assistance. At the time of this press release several MRFD units were still on scene doing mop-up.
Members of the public are asked to use caution when performing controlled burning as conditions can change quickly. MRFD sent a press release out a few days ago on this issue and we would like to have everyone read those bullet points and heed the recommendations and advice.