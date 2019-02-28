Teams of firefighters across the nation are getting ready to race up the stairs for a cause.
The competition is called the Firefighter Stairclimb, and the goal is to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma society. Teams of firefighters will race up all 69 flights of the Columbia Center in Seattle while wearing their full gear.
The competition website says it aims to raise $2.75 million this year to fight cancer. This is Missoula City firefighter Andrew Drobeck's 11th year climbing for the cause, and he doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.
"I'm going to try to go every year until I retire here," Drobeck said. "I'm not always going to be good at it I'm sure, when I'm older, but it's...got personal challenges too."
The competition is scheduled for March 10 in Seattle. The Missoula Rural Fire District and the Missoula City Fire Department are both sending teams, and are still collecting donations. A full list of competing teams and donation instructions are both available here.