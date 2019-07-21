Firefighters are working down in the Bitterroot to contain a small fire in Blodgett Canyon just west of Hamilton.
Officials from the Bitterroot National Forest say the fire is 3/10th of an acre and was likely started by a lighting strike.
As of now there are no structures in danger. Helicopters will be passing through the area assisting fire fighters with bucket work to control the fire and bring extra supplies.
This fire is actively being suppressed.
The Forest also added that in this year there have been 30 lightning-caused fires and 10 human-caused fires, and none have grown to more than an acre in size thanks to fast-acting firefighters.