Missoula Rural Fire District responded to a fire at a log cabin just south of town Friday morning.
According to a post on the Missoula Rural Fire District Facebook page, the cabin near Buckhouse Bridge was rundown and vacant.
The fire destroyed the cabin but a nearby shop was saved, according to a press release from Missoula Rural.
Fire investigators have determined the fire was human-caused. A suspect is in custody.
Press Release from Missoula Rural:
On February 1, 2019, at 10:37am, Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) was dispatched to a structure fire on Hwy 93, south of Buckhouse Bridge. Upon arrival, the first fire engine on scene found a vacant, 600 square foot log cabin fully involved with fire. A quick attack by firefighters had the fire extinguished in 20 minutes. An adjacent shop did not suffer any damage because of the quick effort of the fire crews. Initial searches have confirmed that the structure was unoccupied. Water tenders were required for water supply because there are no fire hydrants in the vicinity of the incident.
4 engines, a ladder truck, 2 water tenders and 2 command vehicles responded to the blaze. MRFD received aid from Missoula Fire Department along with Missoula Emergency Services and Missoula County Deputies. East Missoula Rural Fire District helped to cover MRFD’s area during the incident.
Fire crews remain on scene to monitor and check for hot spots. Fire investigators are also on scene attempting to determine the cause of the fire.
No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.
Updates to the incident will be released as they become available.
UPDATE: February 1, 2019, 3:00pm
MRFD Fire Investigators have determined the fire to be human caused. Missoula County Deputies have a suspect in custody, but the intent of the fire is unknown at this time.
The log cabin is a total loss with an initial loss estimate of $5,000. The adjacent shop and contents that were saved by the firefighting efforts is valued at $150,000.