Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION FOLLOWED BY HEAVY SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES WITH ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE POSSIBLE. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 40 MPH IN THE MISSOULA VALLEY. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW, SLEET OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. &&