BIGFORK - A fire in Bigfork early Sunday morning destroyed the clubhouse at the Eagle Bend Golf Club.
Margie Solberg posted a video of the fire and pictures of the aftermath. According to her Facebook post neighbors heard an explosion and sirens around 3:00 AM on Sunday.
Staff from Eagle Bend said the building is a total loss. According to management the fire started on the north side, near the pro shop, and spread through the building into offices.
Management is now trying to figure out what to do next.
"My main concern as office manager is getting a temporary office set up getting all our paper work that is all backed up to the cloud and getting a temporary office set up so we can continue business as normally as we possible can," Office Manager Nonie Pruett said.
We reached out to the Bigfork Fire Department for comment but crews were still investigating the cause of the fire.