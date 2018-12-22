A house fire on the 1700 block of Cooley Street in Missoula has displaced a family, fire officials say.
The fire started at approximately 3 p.m. when residents in the home were alerted by a smoke detector.
Upon investigation, they found smoke coming from a utility room. Everyone got out safely, although firefighters say one person did receive some minor burns.
Fire crews were able to stop the blaze and contain it to the utility room.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.
UPDATE: The family is asking the community for help with a GoFundMe, writing:
"On Dec. 22nd, 2018 my family and I finished lunch and our girls had just fallen asleep for a nap. My wife baked some Christmas cookies and we were talking about our homemade Christmas snowmen. Suddenly we heard a pop sound then seconds later the smoke alarm went off. Smoke was pouring out from behind the washer and dryer, and coming from under the house. When we walked out side we saw the smoke coming out from under our trailer. I tried to get under there to turn the water on and start putting the fire out. In the process I suffered burns on my hands and lips. We are all alive though. The fire department arrived and was able to keep the fire underneath of the trailer for the most part. Everything in the house has severe smoke damage. Furniture, bedding, beds, clothes, all of the children's toys...Everything...
The Missoula fire chief estimated the damage at $25,000. We are asking for help to rehome our family in a safe place permanently. This is so hard being so close to Christmas. We are believers in blessings and God's plan."
Click here for the GoFundMe.