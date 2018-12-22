Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND AN INCH ARE EXPECTED WITH LOCAL AREAS OF THE BITTERROOT VALLEY SEEING UP TO 2 MORE INCHES. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. &&