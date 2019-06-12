HAMILTON - Forest managers are raising fire danger in Bitterroot National Forest from low to moderate as lightning and hot weather are expected in the next few days.
From the forest:
Fire danger on the Bitterroot National Forest was raised from “Low” to “Moderate” today.
The current ridge of high pressure and above average temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with the potential of frequent lightning.
Fuels are starting to dry out in many areas and warmer temperatures are predicted through the month.
When fire danger is “moderate”, fires can start from most accidental causes, but the number of fires is usually low. If a fire starts in open, dry grassland, it will burn and spread quickly on windy days. Most wood fires spread slowly to moderately and are often easy to control.
Firefighters are asking for the public’s help in preventing human caused wildfires. Never leave a campfire unattended and make sure your coals are cool to the touch before you leave.