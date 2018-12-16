A fire in Stevensville Saturday, damaged a business and apartments on Main Street.
According to a press release from Stevensville Mayor Brandon Dewey, fire crews were called to the 200 block of Main Street in downtown just after 9:30 p.m.
When crews arrived they found the second floor, 8-unit apartments were full of smoke. Residents evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Town staff and Mayor Dewey are working with the American Red Cross to provide temporary housing for the nine residents from the apartments.
Stevensville Fire Chief Jeff Motley believes the fire started in the kitchen of the business on the first floor of the building. That business, “did not have working smoke alarms or a fire sprinkler system,” reads the press release.
The business sustained severe fire, water and smoke damage. The apartments and adjacent public library sustained smoke damage.
The cause of the fire in under investigation.
“We are very thankful that no one was injured in this unfortunate event. All of the firefighters who responded did a remarkable job. I am very proud of their quick response and coordinated efforts on scene.” Dewey said