Fire causes $250,000 in damage to Grayback Forestry Building

MISSOULA- A Wednesday night fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damages to a forestry building.
At around 8:30 p.m. on July 10, the Missoula Fire Department was called to the Grayback Forestry Building located at 6420 Industrial Road near Airport Way.
Upon arriving on the scene, Missoula Fire reported thick, black smoke pouring out of overhead doors of the warehouse.
The only way crews could get inside was by using power tools to cut through the garage bay doors.
Once inside, the fire was under control within 30 minutes.
Luckily no one was injured. The cause of this fire is still under investigation.