The search continues for two lost dogs in Western Montana who went missing over a month ago. Their owner, Lisa Grob-Clark, has been scouring the area around Trout Creek and is asking for your help.
"They never went anywhere without her they were always always always together," Clark said.
Phoebe and her sister Gryphon were inseparable. Phoebe was the runt of the litter, partly blind, and fully deaf, but that never got in her way.
"She was the happiest dog, really the happiest I have ever seen in my whole life. Honest to God and I've had a lot of animals you know," Clark said. "Then Gryphon, her sister, took on a weird roll of being her seeing eye dog."
Gryphon wasn't the only one watching out for Phoebe, The "Runtie Pup" even had a following on Facebook. Until one day they both disappeared.
"Its was Thanksgiving morning, I let them out of the kennel to go outside to go potty and they were outside for about five minuets and they were gone," Clark said.
So Clark and her family started looking.
"We have checked all those shelters I'm talking boots on the ground, people going in and looking in those shelters, not calling looking," Clark said.
But she didn't stop there.
"We mailed out flyers we contacted vets contacted shelters in miles and miles of a radius," Clark said.
Just this last week they even put up billboards.
Over a month later Clark is still looking and she hasn't given up hope yet.
"I just know I cant stop I want to know what happened to my puppies," Clark said.
Whether they ran off or if someone took Phoebe and Gryphon, Clark has this to say.
"Who ever has them needs to give me my puppies back it would be so easy let them go in the drive way you don't even need to face me," Clark said.
There is a $3,000 reward for Phoebe and Gryphon's safe return. If you know anything about their disappearance you can reach Clark at (406)847-7465